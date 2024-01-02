Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 7.6% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,237,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 85.7% in the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 41,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HDV traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $103.16. 164,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,278. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $107.06. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.40.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.