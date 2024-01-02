Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Trading 5.5% Higher

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.76 and last traded at $27.31. 76,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 334,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESTA. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

Establishment Labs Stock Up 5.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.09. The company has a market cap of $704.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.40). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 467.63%. The company had revenue of $38.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.84 million. Equities analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.04 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,064,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,794,571.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Establishment Labs news, CFO Raj Denhoy purchased 2,250 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,972.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,167.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin purchased 2,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.04 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,064,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,794,571.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,250 shares of company stock worth $214,053 in the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 966,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,289,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 29,135.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 81,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 81,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

