ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

EXLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ExlService in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.43.

ExlService Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.71. ExlService has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. ExlService had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that ExlService will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 402.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,834,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,045,000 after buying an additional 13,487,495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in ExlService by 407.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,605,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712,359 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in ExlService by 367.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,639,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790,373 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in ExlService by 523.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,521,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ExlService by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,391,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

