Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $159.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $91.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EXPE. Barclays cut Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.77.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $151.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Expedia Group has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $155.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.87.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 236,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,492,341.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,477 shares of company stock valued at $10,980,725. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.