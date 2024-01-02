Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Expensify from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.64.

Expensify Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.44. 19,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,305. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29. Expensify has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $168.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.23). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expensify will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expensify

In other Expensify news, Director Timothy L. Christen acquired 47,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $100,216.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 91,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,606.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 10,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $25,359.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,925 shares in the company, valued at $267,786.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy L. Christen purchased 47,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $100,216.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,606.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,588 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Expensify by 186.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 32,279 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Expensify by 396.1% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 714,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 570,495 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expensify during the third quarter valued at $760,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expensify by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 96,332 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

