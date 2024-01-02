FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives $441.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $441.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

In related news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,681.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total transaction of $524,027.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,681.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kristina W. Karnovsky sold 1,371 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.75, for a total value of $613,865.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,662.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,338 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,193. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS stock opened at $477.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $377.89 and a 1 year high of $478.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $452.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.86.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

