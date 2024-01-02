Fetch.ai (FET) Market Capitalization Reaches $615.00 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $615.00 million and approximately $93.34 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00091800 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00029493 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00024777 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00009059 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005479 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001069 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 829,111,778 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

