F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Short Interest Update

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 876,600 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the November 30th total of 702,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Down 0.1 %

FG traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,215. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion and a PE ratio of 40.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. F&G Annuities & Life has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $48.14.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts:

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that F&G Annuities & Life will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

F&G Annuities & Life Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from F&G Annuities & Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FG shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on F&G Annuities & Life

Institutional Trading of F&G Annuities & Life

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FG. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the second quarter valued at $270,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 4,882.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 17.6% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the third quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 4,576.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 77,302 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F&G Annuities & Life

(Get Free Report)

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.