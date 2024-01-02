Financial Consulate Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,440,550,000 after acquiring an additional 101,439 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,988,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,558,000 after acquiring an additional 115,637 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,378,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,580,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the period.

IWF opened at $303.17 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.27 and a 1-year high of $305.35. The company has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.26.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

