Financial Consulate Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Financial Consulate Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881,135 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,523,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,417.0% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 239,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 223,819 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

CWI opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

