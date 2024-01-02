Financial Consulate Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Financial Consulate Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,993 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.26 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.