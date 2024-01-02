Financial Management Network Inc. Acquires 6,666 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,776,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.72.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

