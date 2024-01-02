Financial Management Network Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 138,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 41,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $625,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.14. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $58.09.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.