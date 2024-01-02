Financial Management Network Inc. Makes New $529,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $90.11 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a market cap of $164.93 billion, a PE ratio of 70.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.95 and a 200-day moving average of $87.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

