Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Finnovate Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $5,638,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 53.7% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 787,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,189,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,915,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Finnovate Acquisition alerts:

Finnovate Acquisition Price Performance

FNVT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.07. 1,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,152. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. Finnovate Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

About Finnovate Acquisition

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the acquisition of Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service, banking as a service, cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finnovate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finnovate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.