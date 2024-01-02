FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,831.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $110.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.70. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

