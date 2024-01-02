FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 39.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $69.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

