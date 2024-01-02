FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 7,806 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 516.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.82. The stock had a trading volume of 691,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,418,828. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.06 and a 200 day moving average of $95.99.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

