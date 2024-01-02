First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) vs. First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Financial Comparison

First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Free Report) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

First Bancorp of Indiana has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Bancorp of Indiana and First Guaranty Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Guaranty Bancshares $147.59 million 0.86 $28.88 million $0.98 11.35

Profitability

First Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp of Indiana.

This table compares First Bancorp of Indiana and First Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A First Guaranty Bancshares 6.86% 6.16% 0.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana and First Guaranty Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp of Indiana 0 0 0 0 N/A First Guaranty Bancshares 1 0 0 0 1.00

First Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1.17%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.4% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of First Bancorp of Indiana shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.8% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Bancorp of Indiana pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays out 65.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares beats First Bancorp of Indiana on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancorp of Indiana

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank, provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposits such as certificates of deposit, checking, health savings, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts; loans include retail loan advisors, consumer loans, such as auto, motorcycle, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; mortgage and home equity loans; and current rates and secured deposits. It also accepts various business deposit accounts including commercial, business, small business, and community first checking accounts; lending services comprising relationship bankers; commercial real estate, equipment, owner occupied and investment real estate financing, as well as working capital line of credit, business loans, and small business administration. In addition, the company provides treasury management, online banking, merchant services, remote capture, and debit and credit card services. First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities. The company also provides loans, such as non-farm, non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential loans, multifamily loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, and consumer and other loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals, and individuals. In addition, it offers a range of consumer services, including credit cards, mobile deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, online and mobile banking, automated teller machines, and online bill pay; provides additional solutions, such as merchant services, remote deposit capture, and lockbox services to business customers; and invests a portion of its assets in securities issued by the United States Government and its agencies, state and municipal obligations, corporate debt securities, mutual funds, and equity securities, as well as invests in mortgage-backed securities primarily issued or guaranteed by United States Government agencies or enterprises. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana.

