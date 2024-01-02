First National Corp MA ADV Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 20,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 123,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,224.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 50,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 46,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 141,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.67. 1,231,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,202,927. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.12.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.