First National Corp MA ADV Reduces Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,285,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,452 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 890,476.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 231,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after acquiring an additional 231,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,360,000 after acquiring an additional 169,422 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2,607.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 151,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 146,075 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 636.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 125,532 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA FUTY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,160. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $46.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.57.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.