First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in December

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,705,100 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 3,475,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FQVLF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 115,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,430. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on FQVLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank cut First Quantum Minerals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.09.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Further Reading

