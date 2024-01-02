First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in December

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,705,100 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 3,475,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.
First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of FQVLF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 115,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,430. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FQVLF
About First Quantum Minerals
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Quantum Minerals
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.