First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Holdings Lowered by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSMB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FSMB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,410. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

