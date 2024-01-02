Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,021,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.96 and its 200-day moving average is $122.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

