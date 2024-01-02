Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,445 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,645 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,360. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.5 %

FTNT traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $58.21. 2,172,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,691,956. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.69.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

