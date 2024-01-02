Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 178.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 204,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.3% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $15,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,792,000 after buying an additional 27,793,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after buying an additional 194,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,878,000 after buying an additional 2,313,548 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.84. 2,464,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,202,927. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.12. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $94.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

