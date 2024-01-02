Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDX. Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDX stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $61.89. The stock had a trading volume of 73,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,888. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.85.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

