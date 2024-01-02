Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 14,558 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,082,211,000 after buying an additional 136,512,194 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after buying an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,829,675,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987,691 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 14,194.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,221,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,157,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.09.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 2.4 %

VZ stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.62. 9,401,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,942,756. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.