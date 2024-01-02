Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 330 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,899,000 after buying an additional 24,376 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 6,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the second quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 88,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:TMO traded up $11.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $542.21. 785,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,137. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $485.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

