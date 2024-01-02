FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 610 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.88 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $96.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2757 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

