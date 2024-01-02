FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,149 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $120.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average is $15.30.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

