FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 275.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LYB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE LYB opened at $95.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day moving average of $94.50. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

