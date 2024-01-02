Fusion Family Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 16.4% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $132,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after buying an additional 6,493,148 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,186 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 69.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,116,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,185 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.52 on Tuesday, hitting $434.28. 1,405,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,063,537. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $347.19 and a 1 year high of $438.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
