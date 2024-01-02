F&V Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 6,952.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Price Performance

Shares of NuStar Energy stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $18.67. 31,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,988. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.58 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 131.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. Analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NuStar Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

