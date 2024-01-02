F&V Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

F&V Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. Phillips 66 makes up 5.2% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $15,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,334,973.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,334,973.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,753,653 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSX. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PSX stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $134.20. The company had a trading volume of 127,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,335. The firm has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $136.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

