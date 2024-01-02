F&V Capital Management LLC Has $15.95 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

F&V Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,872 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises 5.5% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of United Rentals worth $15,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $572.54. 63,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,579. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $585.50. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $474.08.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

