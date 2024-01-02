F&V Capital Management LLC Has $262,000 Holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 32.9% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 138.8% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 497,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,489,000 after purchasing an additional 289,153 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Hess Midstream by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 26,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 54,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of HESM stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.93. 34,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,493. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.38. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $33.32.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $363.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.22 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 7.87%. Research analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.618 dividend. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 121.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HESM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hess Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess Midstream presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

