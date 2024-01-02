GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Acquired by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. General Electric Co. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,002,865,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,532,290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $601,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.21. The company had a trading volume of 547,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average of $72.13. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.