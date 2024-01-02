GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:JOB opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. GEE Group has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $0.63.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). GEE Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $34.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that GEE Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEE Group
About GEE Group
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GEE Group
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.