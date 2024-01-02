GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:JOB opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. GEE Group has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $0.63.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). GEE Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $34.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that GEE Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEE Group

About GEE Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raffles Associates LP grew its position in GEE Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,182,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 299,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 136,701 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 815,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

