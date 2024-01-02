Geegoopuzzle Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00003466 BTC on major exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $235.41 million and $90,367.01 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00019957 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,253.01 or 0.99937885 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00011413 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010292 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00195870 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

GGP is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, "Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 1.56888263 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $90,342.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com."

