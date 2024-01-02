General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. General Electric comprises 1.8% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $635,274,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in General Electric by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in General Electric by 106,570.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $686,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242,901 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.38. 1,406,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,072,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a 1 year low of $64.89 and a 1 year high of $129.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.87. The stock has a market cap of $137.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.35.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

