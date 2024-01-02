GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Stock Price Up 4.8%

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $8.98. Approximately 78,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 373,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GPRK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company.
GeoPark Price Performance
GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.20). GeoPark had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 107.40%. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GeoPark Limited will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GeoPark Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.69%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in GeoPark by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GeoPark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 7.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 1,147.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.
About GeoPark
GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.
