GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Sees Large Volume Increase

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,597,945 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 1,650,520 shares.The stock last traded at $19.70 and had previously closed at $18.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price target on GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $806.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50.

GigaCloud Technology last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $178.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $9,634,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth about $1,895,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,015,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

See Also

