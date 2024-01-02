GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Down 6.3%

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.79 and last traded at $59.00. Approximately 663,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,612,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GTLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays raised their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on GitLab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

GitLab Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average of $49.43.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The company had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other GitLab news, Director Mark Porter sold 625 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $39,006.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Porter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $39,006.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $2,434,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,444,296.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,832,173 shares of company stock valued at $109,628,916. 28.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GitLab by 654.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 786,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,189,000 after buying an additional 682,138 shares in the last quarter. SQN Investors LP purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,609,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in GitLab by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 505,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,837,000 after buying an additional 205,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

