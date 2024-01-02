GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Down 6.3%

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.79 and last traded at $59.00. Approximately 663,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,612,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.96.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GTLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays raised their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on GitLab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The company had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other GitLab news, Director Mark Porter sold 625 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $39,006.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Porter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $39,006.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $2,434,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,444,296.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,832,173 shares of company stock valued at $109,628,916. 28.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GitLab by 654.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 786,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,189,000 after buying an additional 682,138 shares in the last quarter. SQN Investors LP purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,609,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in GitLab by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 505,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,837,000 after buying an additional 205,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
