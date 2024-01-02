Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Shares Up 10.2%

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Free Report) rose 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 122,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 57,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Goodfood Market from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Goodfood Market from C$0.65 to C$0.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Desjardins set a C$0.75 price objective on Goodfood Market and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

About Goodfood Market

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$22.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and add-ons in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include meal solutions, bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, and kitchen essentials. Goodfood Market Corp.

