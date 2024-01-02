Goodwin Daniel L Buys 300 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.0% of Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $386.25. 420,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,384. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $387.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

