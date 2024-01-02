Goodwin Daniel L Lowers Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Goodwin Daniel L lowered its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.41.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.03. 1,481,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,945,908. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $74.04 and a one year high of $133.53. The stock has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.01, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.22.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.