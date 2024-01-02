Goodwin Daniel L Sells 105 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Goodwin Daniel L trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $220.36. 938,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,897. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $126.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.02 and its 200-day moving average is $214.44.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.21.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

