Gould Asset Management LLC CA Acquires 24,542 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,542 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,616,003 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,513,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,369,000 after purchasing an additional 369,357 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 5,763,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,797,000 after purchasing an additional 232,325 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,409,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,816,000 after purchasing an additional 180,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,482,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,478,000 after buying an additional 306,495 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $24.53. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

