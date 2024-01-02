Gould Asset Management LLC CA Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 184,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPSB stock opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $29.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.40.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

